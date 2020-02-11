Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Freddie Smith gives fans virtual tour of 'Days of Our Lives' set Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Ever wondered what the set of "Days of Our Lives" is like? Look no further. Actor Freddie Smith gave fans and viewers a virtual tour of the set.
An Emmy award-winning actor, Smith has played the role of Sonny Kiriakis since the summer of 2011. He gave his fans a virtual tour of the different sets and stages of the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives in a vlog post on the Freddie & Alyssa YouTube channel.
Without giving too much away, Smith is able to give a behind-the-scenes look of the various Days of Our Lives sets, the makeup room, as well as some of the other dressing rooms and other departments on the show that work hard to keep it running at the fast pace that it does.
This past December, Smith received praised from Digital Journal for his heartbreaking scenes with his luminous acting partner Chandler Massey (Will Horton).
The Verdict
Overall, this vlog was informative and insightful. It was a great way to get to know the fictional town of Salem better, which is the setting for Days of Our Lives. Freddie Smith deserves a round of applause for a job well done in conducting this virtual tour.
To learn more about soap actor Freddie Smith, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
More about Freddie Smith, days of our lives, Set, Nbc, Actor
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Coronavirus: The viral disease is finally given a name
Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone
New IoT Security Rating to demonstrate cybersecurity status Special
Review: Sally receives heartbreaking news on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Special
US, German spies plundered global secrets via Swiss encryption firm: report
Boeing stock falls as zero orders come in for January
39 more on board Japan cruise ship have new coronavirus: minister
Satellite images show Pine Island Glacier spawning iceberg
Virtual reality set to be the next big thing for art therapy
Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip folding smartphone