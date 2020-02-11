Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Ever wondered what the set of "Days of Our Lives" is like? Look no further. Actor Freddie Smith gave fans and viewers a virtual tour of the set. Without giving too much away, Smith is able to give a behind-the-scenes look of the various Days of Our Lives sets, the makeup room, as well as some of the other dressing rooms and other departments on the show that work hard to keep it running at the fast pace that it does. This past December, Smith received praised from The Verdict Overall, this vlog was informative and insightful. It was a great way to get to know the fictional town of Salem better, which is the setting for Days of Our Lives. Freddie Smith deserves a round of applause for a job well done in conducting this virtual tour. To learn more about soap actor An Emmy award-winning actor, Smith has played the role of Sonny Kiriakis since the summer of 2011. He gave his fans a virtual tour of the different sets and stages of the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives in a vlog post on the Freddie & Alyssa YouTube channel Without giving too much away, Smith is able to give a behind-the-scenes look of the various Days of Our Lives sets, the makeup room, as well as some of the other dressing rooms and other departments on the show that work hard to keep it running at the fast pace that it does.This past December, Smith received praised from Digital Journal for his heartbreaking scenes with his luminous acting partner Chandler Massey (Will Horton).Overall, this vlog was informative and insightful. It was a great way to get to know the fictional town of Salem better, which is the setting for Days of Our Lives. Freddie Smith deserves a round of applause for a job well done in conducting this virtual tour.To learn more about soap actor Freddie Smith , follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Freddie Smith, days of our lives, Set, Nbc, Actor Freddie Smith days of our lives Set Nbc Actor