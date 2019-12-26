Email
article imageReview: Freddie Smith, Chandler Massey melt hearts on 'Days of Our Lives' Special

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy winners Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey have been delivering powerful performances on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" as Sonny Kiriakis and Will Horton respectively.
Lately, Smith has been on a roll, especially in the heartbreaking scene where his character, Sonny Kiriakis, visits his onscreen husband, Will Horton (played by Chandler Massey) while in prison. "I should be keeping my promise to love you," Will tells Sonny in an emotional scene, as he chooses to set him free. "Please don't fight me on this," Will begs.
Emmy-winning actor Chandler Massey as Will Horton on Days of Our Lives
Emmy-winning actor Chandler Massey as Will Horton on 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
Fighting back tears, Sonny acknowledges that when Will told him to stop visiting him he figured that their marriage would be over. "Neither of us had the courage to say it at the time, which is why I am saying it now," Will explained, prior to apologizing to Sonny "for everything." After he lets his go, Sonny is left broken and devastated.
The Verdict
Overall, Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey are both incredible, and they both knock these powerful scenes out of the ballpark. They are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable as they tackle the subject matter of a failing marriage. The audience ought to grab a Kleenex handy, especially fans of the WilSon couple. Scenes of this caliber are pure Emmy bait for both Massey and Smith, and they ought to submit these scenes in their future Emmy reels.
