Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Famba & Jake Tarry have released their soaring "Know You Best" track, which features Alex Hosking. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is a pulsing banger that was inspired by house music in the late '90s meets 21st century electro-pop. Alex Hosking lends her crisp, soulful voice on the track, coupled by deep basslines and sensual lyrics. The melodies and hooks are infectious, and so is its killer drop.

In addition, the production of "Know You Best" Incorporates modern sound design elements, where they use distorted vocoders and layered rhythms to help them deliver a vivacious and refreshing tune, and Famba and Jake Tarry accomplished that goal.

Famba remarked that this tune is exactly the direction that he wants to go with his new music. He described his collaboration with Jake Tarry and Alex Hosking as the quintessential pairing at the right time.

'Know You Best' single cover art

Jake Tarry stated that he is very hyped for this track, and rightfully so. "It really captures the vibes I want to radiate with my sound, and working together with Famba and Alex Hosking was the icing on the cake to make this absolute gem possible," he said.

"Know You Best" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.

The Verdict

Overall, "Know You Best" by Famba & Jake Tarry featuring Alex Hosking is a pleasant release. It is recommended for fans of electronic music and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.