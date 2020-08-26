Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week, Eve Donovan (played by Kassie DePaiva) mourns the loss of her late daughter Paige on "Days of Our Lives" on NBC. While at the cemetery, and dressed in black, Eve comes across Paige's ghost (played by True O'Brien), which leaves her startled, thinking that she is indeed alive. We get to see their characters have an emotional mother-daughter reunion. Paige resents what Eve is doing to Ben and Ciara (Victoria Konefal), in an effort to get even for what Ben did to her (killing her daughter). A few weeks ago, viewers saw Eve Kassie DePaiva back as Eve Donovan in 'Days of Our Lives' Photo Courtesy of NBC, 'Days of Our Lives' screenshot Judging by the end of the Days of Our Lives episode that aired on August 25, it looks like Eve will get caught by Hope (Kristian Alfonso) at the cemetery. Tune in today (August 26) to see the outcome of Eve's latest storyline arc in Salem. Kassie DePaiva is one of those actresses that can easily tackle scenes as a villainess and emotional/heartfelt scenes (such as the one with Paige in the cemetery) with equal ease and charisma. She plays a vindictive character that viewers love to hate, but at the same time, secretly root for (since she proves that Eve does have a heart inside though not that many people can see it in Salem). Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with "This is the color of the rose that you carried on your junior prom night. You looked so beautiful that night, so happy. I would give anything to see you like that again, looking happy," Eve said talking to Paige's tombstone.While at the cemetery, and dressed in black, Eve comes across Paige's ghost (played by True O'Brien), which leaves her startled, thinking that she is indeed alive.We get to see their characters have an emotional mother-daughter reunion. Paige resents what Eve is doing to Ben and Ciara (Victoria Konefal), in an effort to get even for what Ben did to her (killing her daughter).A few weeks ago, viewers saw Eve torturing Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) for murdering Paige many years back as the "Necktie Killer," and tries to brainwash him again to become a murderer once again. This time, she wants Ben to kill his new bride Ciara.Judging by the end of the Days of Our Lives episode that aired on August 25, it looks like Eve will get caught by Hope (Kristian Alfonso) at the cemetery. Tune in today (August 26) to see the outcome of Eve's latest storyline arc in Salem.Kassie DePaiva is one of those actresses that can easily tackle scenes as a villainess and emotional/heartfelt scenes (such as the one with Paige in the cemetery) with equal ease and charisma. She plays a vindictive character that viewers love to hate, but at the same time, secretly root for (since she proves that Eve does have a heart inside though not that many people can see it in Salem).: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kassie DePaiva earlier this month about being back on the canvas in Salem playing Eve. More about days of our lives, eve donovan, paige, true o'brien, Kassie DePaiva days of our lives eve donovan paige true o brien Kassie DePaiva Nbc