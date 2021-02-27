Email
article imageReview: Erik Fellows spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor and model Erik Fellows has been spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning TV host of "The Donna Drake Show." She chatted with Erik Fellows about his personal journey and how he got into acting and modelling.
Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.
He is known for his acting work in Days of Our Lives, The Bay, and most recently, Purgatory on Popstar! TV, which has been earning Emmy buzz, and rightfully so. His badass acting performance as Bobby in Purgatory has been hailed as "transformative" by Digital Journal.
As Digital Journal reported, Fellows is headed back to Armenia to film the remainder of Season 2 of Purgatory.
Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.
To learn more about actor and model Erik Fellows, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
