"Emerald Run," starring David Chokachi ("Witchblade" and "Baywatch") is a captivating desert crime thriller. Digital Journal has the scoop. David Chokachi stars as John Thomas with Yancy Butler as Anna Thomas. The all-star cast features Chris Mulkey (Alfio Sarda), Vernon Wells (Dodson), John Schneider (Martin Dwyer) and Michael Pare (Matteo Trino). In this gripping and high-octane film, John Thomas ventures on a desert excursion that is orchestrated by his "questionably righteous" father-in-law. While he was reluctant at first, the exacerbating toll of his daughter's medical condition forces John to seek recompense across the border. There is a constant struggle with defining morality. During the course of his journey, John encounters various characters that produce new internal and external conflicts, which allow him to reflect on his relationships with those that he left back home and find inspiration in the one long gone. The Verdict Overall, David Chokachi triumphs in Emerald Run as John Thomas and Yancy Butler is a revelation as Anna Thomas. Both of these actors steal every scene they are in, and the entire cast delivers memorable acting performances. Emerald Run sustains the viewer's attention for its entire duration thanks to its stimulating storylines. Most importantly, it is an action thriller that one can watch with the entire family. Emerald Run garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. Emerald Run will have a wide theatrical release on February 21 in over 100 theaters across the United States. Eric Etebari did a neat job with its direction, and the script by Marialisa Caruso and executive story editor Anthony Caruso was just as impressive.