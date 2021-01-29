Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Ellen Burstyn is Oscar-worthy in the feature film "Pieces of a Woman" on Netflix. Digital Journal has the scoop. Burstyn gives a raw, tour de force performance as Elizabeth Weiss, the overbearing mother of Martha (played by Vanessa Kirby). They have great on-screen chemistry together, and they are able to touch viewers on an emotional level. Burstyn is commanding, transcendent, and fabulous. She truly knocks this role out of the ballpark, which ticks all of the boxes for the Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actress." Vanessa Kirby is devastatingly beautiful in her lead role as Martha. Burstyn proves that she is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age and experience, and she brings out the best in her fellow co-stars Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, who plays Martha's husband Sean Carson. The cast as a whole is memorable. There is always room in every Oscar lineup for a comeback veteran, and this time, that spot should go to Ellen Burstyn. In Pieces of a Woman, she delivers an acting masterclass, where her acting is too good to be ignored. Pieces of a Woman is available on the streaming service Ellen Burstyn in 'Pieces of a Woman' on Netflix Benjamin Loeb, Netflix Martin Scorsese served as one of the executive producers of the movie. Award-winning Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó did an excellent job directing this film and bringing it to life in a manner that is unflinchingly honest and authentic, and compliments to Kata Wéber for the bold and impressive screenplay. The film's stirring musical score by Howard Shore helps elevate it to a higher level.Burstyn gives a raw, tour de force performance as Elizabeth Weiss, the overbearing mother of Martha (played by Vanessa Kirby). They have great on-screen chemistry together, and they are able to touch viewers on an emotional level. Burstyn is commanding, transcendent, and fabulous. She truly knocks this role out of the ballpark, which ticks all of the boxes for the Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actress."Vanessa Kirby is devastatingly beautiful in her lead role as Martha. Burstyn proves that she is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age and experience, and she brings out the best in her fellow co-stars Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, who plays Martha's husband Sean Carson. The cast as a whole is memorable.There is always room in every Oscar lineup for a comeback veteran, and this time, that spot should go to Ellen Burstyn. In Pieces of a Woman, she delivers an acting masterclass, where her acting is too good to be ignored.Pieces of a Woman is available on the streaming service Netflix More about Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman, Netflix, Vanessa Kirby Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman Netflix Vanessa Kirby