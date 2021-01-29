Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ellen Burstyn is Oscar-worthy in 'Pieces of a Woman' on Netflix Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actress Ellen Burstyn is Oscar-worthy in the feature film "Pieces of a Woman" on Netflix. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Martin Scorsese served as one of the executive producers of the movie. Award-winning Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó did an excellent job directing this film and bringing it to life in a manner that is unflinchingly honest and authentic, and compliments to Kata Wéber for the bold and impressive screenplay. The film's stirring musical score by Howard Shore helps elevate it to a higher level.
Burstyn gives a raw, tour de force performance as Elizabeth Weiss, the overbearing mother of Martha (played by Vanessa Kirby). They have great on-screen chemistry together, and they are able to touch viewers on an emotional level. Burstyn is commanding, transcendent, and fabulous. She truly knocks this role out of the ballpark, which ticks all of the boxes for the Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actress."
Vanessa Kirby is devastatingly beautiful in her lead role as Martha. Burstyn proves that she is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age and experience, and she brings out the best in her fellow co-stars Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, who plays Martha's husband Sean Carson. The cast as a whole is memorable.
There is always room in every Oscar lineup for a comeback veteran, and this time, that spot should go to Ellen Burstyn. In Pieces of a Woman, she delivers an acting masterclass, where her acting is too good to be ignored.
Pieces of a Woman is available on the streaming service Netflix.
Ellen Burstyn in Pieces of a Woman on Netflix
Ellen Burstyn in 'Pieces of a Woman' on Netflix
Benjamin Loeb, Netflix
More about Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman, Netflix, Vanessa Kirby
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Dutch court orders Shell to pay Nigerian farmers for oil leaks
Portugal parliament votes to legalise euthanasia
Google bombards Australian search users as PR campaign intensifies
US names new Iran envoy, policy hawks cry foul
Lindsey Stirling and Mako open up about 'Lose You Now' single Special
China executes ex-banker in bribes, bigamy case
GM plans to leave fossil fuels in the rear-view mirror by 2035
Banned location broker tracks app users Special
'After Forever' receives 'Special Recognition' GLAAD Media Award
France's Le Pen, at record high in polls, proposes hijab ban