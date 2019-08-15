Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment On August 15, actors Don Diamont and Scott Clifton melt hearts in the hit CBS daytime drama "The Bold and The Beautiful." "It is nice to have you here covering my blind spots and keeping me in check. I've needed that. I need my dad," Liam told his father. "And you've got me," Bill said, tearfully. Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Cliff Lipson, CBS Due to a baby swap in the hospital on the day that she was born on the island of Catalina, the doctor Reese Buckingham (played by Wayne Brady) placed a stillborn baby in Hope's arms passing it off as her daughter, where in reality he swapped the real baby Beth to pay off a gambling debt. That baby wound up being adopted by Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who named it Phoebe after her late sister, not knowing that it was Beth. Diamont and Clifton are sensational together every time they share the screen, whether they are at odds fighting or when they deliver raw, heartfelt performances like they did today. They really tug at the audience's heartstrings. It is quite surprising that Don Diamont has never been nominated for an Emmy Award before, but with powerful scenes of this caliber, it is only a matter of time before his name makes the Emmy ballot. Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer) have a heart-to-heart as father and son, where Bill finally meets his biological granddaughter, Beth, who turns out to be Liam and Hope's daughter . Bill gives Liam his full support and love, and Liam showcases his gratitude to his dad for always being there for him."It is nice to have you here covering my blind spots and keeping me in check. I've needed that. I need my dad," Liam told his father. "And you've got me," Bill said, tearfully.Due to a baby swap in the hospital on the day that she was born on the island of Catalina, the doctor Reese Buckingham (played by Wayne Brady) placed a stillborn baby in Hope's arms passing it off as her daughter, where in reality he swapped the real baby Beth to pay off a gambling debt.That baby wound up being adopted by Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who named it Phoebe after her late sister, not knowing that it was Beth.Diamont and Clifton are sensational together every time they share the screen, whether they are at odds fighting or when they deliver raw, heartfelt performances like they did today. They really tug at the audience's heartstrings.It is quite surprising that Don Diamont has never been nominated for an Emmy Award before, but with powerful scenes of this caliber, it is only a matter of time before his name makes the Emmy ballot. More about Don Diamont, Scott Clifton, Liam, Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful Don Diamont Scott Clifton Liam Hope The Bold and the Bea... CBS