article imageReview: Digital series 'Dark/Web' wins 2020 Daytime Emmy Award Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The digital series "Dark/Web" on Amazon Prime won a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award on Friday, June 26. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This year's ceremony was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lighting directors (Vasiliki Constantinouand Avery Holliday) and lighting designer Lars Lindstrom of Dark/Web took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," in a tie with the lighting directors of The Bold and The Beautiful.
Dark/Web was also nominated in the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category, where it lost to The Bay.
Graham Sibley in Dark/Web on Amazon Prime
Graham Sibley in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of 'Dark/Web'
It is also up for honors in the digital acting categories, where actors Rene Heger (Zack Sullivan) and Graham Sibley (Leland Adler) are both nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series." The show has been nominated for the Emmy for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series." The digital acting and directing categories will be presented in a separate ceremony virtually on Sunday, July 19.
Rene Heger in Dark/Web on Amazon Prime
Rene Heger in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of Dark/Web
The remaining two Daytime Emmy categories it has been nominated for ("Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program") will be announced on July 26 in another remote ceremony.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dark/Web showrunner Michael Nardelli.
Actor and producer Michael Nardelli of Dark/Web
Actor and producer Michael Nardelli of 'Dark/Web'
Photo Courtesy of Dark/Web, Amazon Prime
