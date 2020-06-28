Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The digital series "Dark/Web" on Amazon Prime won a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award on Friday, June 26. Digital Journal has the scoop. Dark/Web was also nominated in the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category, where it lost to The Bay. Graham Sibley in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime Photo Courtesy of 'Dark/Web' It is also up for honors in the digital acting categories, where actors Rene Heger in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime Photo Courtesy of Dark/Web The remaining two Daytime Emmy categories it has been nominated for ("Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program") will be announced on July 26 in another remote ceremony. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dark/Web showrunner Actor and producer Michael Nardelli of 'Dark/Web' Photo Courtesy of Dark/Web, Amazon Prime This year's ceremony was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lighting directors (Vasiliki Constantinouand Avery Holliday) and lighting designer Lars Lindstrom of Dark/Web took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," in a tie with the lighting directors of The Bold and The Beautiful.Dark/Web was also nominated in the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category, where it lost to The Bay.It is also up for honors in the digital acting categories, where actors Rene Heger (Zack Sullivan) and Graham Sibley (Leland Adler) are both nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series." The show has been nominated for the Emmy for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series." The digital acting and directing categories will be presented in a separate ceremony virtually on Sunday, July 19.The remaining two Daytime Emmy categories it has been nominated for ("Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program") will be announced on July 26 in another remote ceremony.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dark/Web showrunner Michael Nardelli More about DarkWeb', Digital, Series, Daytime, Emmy DarkWeb Digital Series Daytime Emmy Award