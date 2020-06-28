This year's ceremony was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lighting directors (Vasiliki Constantinouand Avery Holliday) and lighting designer Lars Lindstrom of Dark/Web
took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," in a tie with the lighting directors of The Bold and The Beautiful
.
Dark/Web
was also nominated in the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category, where it lost to The Bay
.
Graham Sibley in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of 'Dark/Web'
It is also up for honors in the digital acting categories, where actors Rene Heger
(Zack Sullivan) and Graham Sibley
(Leland Adler) are both nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series." The show has been nominated for the Emmy for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series." The digital acting and directing categories will be presented in a separate ceremony virtually on Sunday, July 19.
Rene Heger in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of Dark/Web
The remaining two Daytime Emmy categories it has been nominated for ("Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program") will be announced on July 26 in another remote ceremony.
Actor and producer Michael Nardelli of 'Dark/Web'
Photo Courtesy of Dark/Web, Amazon Prime