On July 29, Decadia performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island as part of "Christmas in July," which is presented by Take Me out to the Ball Game. Decadia's show included "Santa Baby," and they showed their mellow side on "Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett. They picked up the pace with the Bryan Adams rocking classic "Summer of 69" and they threw in "Don't You (Forget About Me)" in the mix by Simple Minds. They also covered "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease. After a brief intermission, where Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Jingle Bell Rock" played in the background, they covered Toto's "Africa." They delivered yet another Grease tune, the bubbly duet "Summer Nights" and "Working for the Weekend" by Canadian rock group was an added bonus. Their version of "Ain't It Fun" by Paramore worked well in their set, and equally fun were "What I Like About You" from The Romantics, and the southern rock standard "Sweet Home Alabama." The Verdict Overall, Decadia proved that they are one of the most versatile tribute acts out there. Genessa is a true powerhouse on lead vocals, and the entire band soared as a whole. Keep on rocking Decadia. Their live set at Mulcahy's garnered two thumbs up. To learn more about acclaimed Long Island tribute band Decadia, check out their official website. The proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Ballgame Foundation, including YES Community Counseling Center, which serves the needs of families, youth, and adults.