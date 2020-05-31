Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment On May 31, "Days of Our Lives" actors Eric Martsolf and Paul Telfer hosted a virtual "Salem Style" Zoom party for an intimate group of daytime fans. A part of the proceeds from this Zoom event went towards Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families. To learn more about this important charity, check out its Emmy award-winning actor Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC Martsolf encouraged young and aspiring actors to not give up on their acting jobs or projects since they miss out on the opportunities to grow and to learn, especially in the theater. "There is always value in being an ensemble member," Martsolf said. "I always believe that soap operas are a team sport, anyway. It really takes two to tango in the acting world." "Be a team player, and remember that you are only as good as your last line," Martsolf added. "Don't rest on your big scenes. Be present for everybody." Paul Telfer Photo by Bjoern Kommerell Paul Telfer opened up about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Xander Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives. "The Emmy nomination was very lovely. Obviously, it was a lovely thing to happen. It was a huge surprise," he admitted. Telfer shared that he is very grateful to help out the Cedars CanSupport cause. "To do anything that is remotely positive, supportive, and to be able to hang out with the fans in this Zoom party is a huge treat," he said. This event is organized by Star Image Entertainment , and it featured Emmy winner Eric Martsolf and Emmy-nominated actor Paul Telfer A part of the proceeds from this Zoom event went towards Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families. To learn more about this important charity, check out its official website . Most impressive about this nonprofit organization is that it only helps cancer patients but their families as well. Penny MacGregor noted that it assists families with transportation to their appointments and their treatments. "This is a beautiful cause," MacGregor expressed, effusively.Martsolf encouraged young and aspiring actors to not give up on their acting jobs or projects since they miss out on the opportunities to grow and to learn, especially in the theater. "There is always value in being an ensemble member," Martsolf said. "I always believe that soap operas are a team sport, anyway. It really takes two to tango in the acting world.""Be a team player, and remember that you are only as good as your last line," Martsolf added. "Don't rest on your big scenes. Be present for everybody."Paul Telfer opened up about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Xander Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives. "The Emmy nomination was very lovely. Obviously, it was a lovely thing to happen. It was a huge surprise," he admitted.Telfer shared that he is very grateful to help out the Cedars CanSupport cause. "To do anything that is remotely positive, supportive, and to be able to hang out with the fans in this Zoom party is a huge treat," he said. More about days of our lives, Eric Martsolf, Paul Telfer, Zoom, Party days of our lives Eric Martsolf Paul Telfer Zoom Party salem