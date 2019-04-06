Los Angeles
On March 28, Dan Reynolds of the acclaimed rock group Imagine Dragons had a major reason to celebrate. His film "Believer" triumphed at the 30th GLAAD Media Awards.
The HBO documentary feature Believer won the GLAAD award for "Outstanding Documentary," where it bested Call Her Ganda (Breaking Glass Pictures), My House (Viceland), Quiet Heroes (Logo) and When the Beat Drops (Logo).
The documentary earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. This film follows the Mormon rocker as he took on a mission to explore how the Mormon Church treated its LGBTQ members.
Reynolds wanted his LoveLoud Festival to be a safe haven for anybody to feel acceptance and love for the LGBTQ community, and that message is underscored in Believer. This year's LoveLoud Festival will take place on June 29 at Usana Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The remainder of the 30th annual GLAAD awards will be presented in New York on May 4, 2019.
In other Dan Reynolds news, the Imagine Dragons frontman is raising awareness of ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
