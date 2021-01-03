Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Entertainment Damian Blackwell (played by Erik Fellows) has offered words of wisdom for the New Year in the hit digital drama series "The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin. "Here's to the past because it's dead and gone," Damian told Evan in his toast. "Here's to the present because we are alive, and we are kicking," Damian added. "Here's to the future... because we haven't f****d it up yet," the Blackwell brothers concurred. These are words that anybody can live by during the trying times that the world is going through. Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment The Bay is available for streaming on the Instagram erikfellowsofficial) In the ninth episode of Season 6 of The Bay titled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1," Damian toasts for the New Year. As Digital Journal previously reported , he had a moment of bonding with his brother Evan Blackwell (Brandon Beemer)."Here's to the past because it's dead and gone," Damian told Evan in his toast. "Here's to the present because we are alive, and we are kicking," Damian added."Here's to the future... because we haven't f****d it up yet," the Blackwell brothers concurred. These are words that anybody can live by during the trying times that the world is going through.The Bay is available for streaming on the Popstar! TV website More about Damian Blackwell, Erik Fellows, The Bay, New year Damian Blackwell Erik Fellows The Bay New year