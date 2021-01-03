In the ninth episode of Season 6 of The Bay
titled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1," Damian toasts for the New Year. As Digital Journal previously reported
, he had a moment of bonding with his brother Evan Blackwell (Brandon Beemer).
"Here's to the past because it's dead and gone," Damian told Evan in his toast. "Here's to the present because we are alive, and we are kicking," Damian added.
"Here's to the future... because we haven't f****d it up yet," the Blackwell brothers concurred. These are words that anybody can live by during the trying times that the world is going through.
