Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Damian Blackwell offers words of wisdom for New Year in 'The Bay' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     24 mins ago in Entertainment
Damian Blackwell (played by Erik Fellows) has offered words of wisdom for the New Year in the hit digital drama series "The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin.
In the ninth episode of Season 6 of The Bay titled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1," Damian toasts for the New Year. As Digital Journal previously reported, he had a moment of bonding with his brother Evan Blackwell (Brandon Beemer).
"Here's to the past because it's dead and gone," Damian told Evan in his toast. "Here's to the present because we are alive, and we are kicking," Damian added.
"Here's to the future... because we haven't f****d it up yet," the Blackwell brothers concurred. These are words that anybody can live by during the trying times that the world is going through.
Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in The Bay
Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
The Bay is available for streaming on the Popstar! TV website.
Instagram

erikfellowsofficial)

More about Damian Blackwell, Erik Fellows, The Bay, New year
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Brazil wildfires surge again in 2020
Op-Ed: Will lunar mining start wars on Earth — The new conflicts
Op-Ed: Anti-mask protest fizzles out in Sydney
Vice-president Pence backs GOP effort to invalidate Biden's win
Chatting with Luke Roentgen: Rising German actor Special
Trump heard on tape urging state official to 'find' votes for him
Are we being overloaded by technology?
Kansas childcare director Kim Vanderhofe talks digital age, COVID Special
Trump claims 350,000 death toll numbers are 'far exaggerated'
Homes of top Republican and Democrat vandalized