Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet") performed "Stand Up" at the 2020 Academy Awards, and it was a fantastic performance. With an expressive and resonant rendition of "Stand Up," Erivo was able to move her audience on an emotional level, and in doing so, she was able to convey a wide range of emotions thanks to her bold delivery and execution. Erivo co-wrote this powerful tune with songwriter Joshuah Brian Campbell, and it certainly leaves listeners and fans in goosebumps. While Erivo may have not won the Academy Award for "Best Original Song," she proved that she more than deserved it with this superb, heartfelt vocal performance for "Stand Up." She embodied the lyrics and this sultry song was quite inspirational; most importantly, "Stand Up" was a fitting homage to Harriet Tubman. It was worthy of the lengthy standing ovation that it received at the Academy Awards. Aside from the Oscar nomination for "Best Original Song," Erivo was also nominated for the Academy Award for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role" for Harriet. "Stand Up" by Cynthia Erivo is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. The song garners an A rating.