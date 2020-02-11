Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Cynthia Erivo delivers superb performance of 'Stand Up' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet") performed "Stand Up" at the 2020 Academy Awards, and it was a fantastic performance.
It was all heart and soul with Erivo at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this past Sunday at the 92nd annual Academy Awards.
With an expressive and resonant rendition of "Stand Up," Erivo was able to move her audience on an emotional level, and in doing so, she was able to convey a wide range of emotions thanks to her bold delivery and execution. Erivo co-wrote this powerful tune with songwriter Joshuah Brian Campbell, and it certainly leaves listeners and fans in goosebumps.
While Erivo may have not won the Academy Award for "Best Original Song," she proved that she more than deserved it with this superb, heartfelt vocal performance for "Stand Up."
She embodied the lyrics and this sultry song was quite inspirational; most importantly, "Stand Up" was a fitting homage to Harriet Tubman. It was worthy of the lengthy standing ovation that it received at the Academy Awards.
Aside from the Oscar nomination for "Best Original Song," Erivo was also nominated for the Academy Award for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role" for Harriet.
"Stand Up" by Cynthia Erivo is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. The song garners an A rating.
Untitled
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
More about Cynthia Erivo, Stand Up, Oscar, Academy awards
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
US, German spies plundered global secrets via Swiss encryption firm: report
Review: Sally receives heartbreaking news on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Special
Coronavirus: The viral disease is finally given a name
Satellite images show Pine Island Glacier spawning iceberg
Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip folding smartphone
New IoT Security Rating to demonstrate cybersecurity status Special
Syrian Army attempts to seize Damascus to Aleppo highway
Virtual reality set to be the next big thing for art therapy
Boeing stock falls as zero orders come in for January
Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone