"Cuck," directed by Rob Lambert, is an edgy thriller, whose subject matter is relevant and timely. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Lambert co-wrote the film with Joe Varkle. Ronnie (played by Zachary Ray Sherman) is a loner that lives in isolation, and Rob Lambert does a solid job shedding light on the adverse impact that solitude may have on people. Ronnie vlogs on the downfall of "real America."

He is subsequently stimulated by online extremism, and he buys an unregistered handgun and meets his alt-right idol, the charismatic Bill (Timothy V. Murphy). As his radicalism grows, a humiliating scandal tips his world into acts of violence.

Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland is a revelation as Ronnie's controlling mother and delivers an extraordinary acting performance. Timothy V. Murphy is equally superb as Bill, where his performance runs the gamut as well.

Without giving too much away, this is a movie that needs to be experienced by fans of drama, mystery, suspense, and thrillers.

Cuck is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Verdict

Overall, Cuck is a compelling and unflinching film by Rob Lambert that is food for thought. It ought to be enjoyed for its boldness, rawness, and authenticity. It is ideal to watch while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zachary Ray Sherman sustains the viewer's attention for its entire duration, while Timothy V. Murphy, Monique Parent (Candy), and Sally Kirkland are also remarkable. It is recommended for fans of Joker. Cuck garners four out of five stars.