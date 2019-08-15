Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment The fifth episode in the "Days of Our Lives" digital series, "Chad and Abby in Paris," was released on August 15 via the DOOL app. Digital Journal has the scoop. Emmy winner Kate Mansi as Abigail Deveraux on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC To make up for missing chicken pot pie dinner the previous night, Chad wants to take Abby out at a fancy French restaurant. Chad heads over to work at DiMera Enterprises, where he opens up to his associate, Juliette, about Austin having dinner in his house and breakfast. Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC Juliette, who has a craving for Chad, tries to manipulate the situation and tries to make him think that there is more to Austin than meets the eye, where he may perhaps have feelings for Chad's wife, Abby. Juliette is trying to use this situation to her advantage. Austin Peck Greg Hernandez While Abby and Austin are together at the apartment, he tells her that he does not want to go back to Zurich since he does not want to see his ex, Carrie. Abby recommends they visit a museum together in Paris, and he takes her up on that offer, which the audience knows will not fare well with Chad. The Verdict Overall, the Days of Our Lives digital series, "Chad and Abby in Paris," is getting more interesting as each episode progresses. Billy Flynn and Kate Mansi deliver exceptional performances as Chad DiMera and Abby Deveraux respectively, while Austin Peck and Rachele Schank are also memorable in their own right. Great acting work all around. Read More: Digital Journal recapped last week's episode (episode four) in the Days of Our Lives digital series, " Abby (Kate Mansi) had invited Austin Reed (played by Austin Peck) to spend the night in their apartment much to Chad DiMera's (Billy Flynn) chagrin. She had just gone to the bakery, where she bought fresh croissants and Austin comes in the room, shirtless, helping himself to the sole chocolate croissant, which happens to be Chad's favorite.To make up for missing chicken pot pie dinner the previous night, Chad wants to take Abby out at a fancy French restaurant. Chad heads over to work at DiMera Enterprises, where he opens up to his associate, Juliette, about Austin having dinner in his house and breakfast.Juliette, who has a craving for Chad, tries to manipulate the situation and tries to make him think that there is more to Austin than meets the eye, where he may perhaps have feelings for Chad's wife, Abby. Juliette is trying to use this situation to her advantage.While Abby and Austin are together at the apartment, he tells her that he does not want to go back to Zurich since he does not want to see his ex, Carrie. Abby recommends they visit a museum together in Paris, and he takes her up on that offer, which the audience knows will not fare well with Chad.Overall, the Days of Our Lives digital series, "Chad and Abby in Paris," is getting more interesting as each episode progresses. Billy Flynn and Kate Mansi deliver exceptional performances as Chad DiMera and Abby Deveraux respectively, while Austin Peck and Rachele Schank are also memorable in their own right. Great acting work all around.: Digital Journal recapped last week's episode (episode four) in the Days of Our Lives digital series, " Chad and Abby in Paris ." More about days of our lives, Digital, Series, chad and abby, Paris days of our lives Digital Series chad and abby Paris DOOL app