Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On March 13, actor Casey Cott of "Riverdale" participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. Digital Journal has the scoop. Cott is known for playing the role of Kevin Keller in the hit series Riverdale on The CW, whom he described as a "social chameleon." "I love Kevin. He's a fun-loving guy," he admitted. Career-defining moments When asked if there were any moments in his acting career that helped define him, Cott responded, "When you are an actor, I don't think there are moments that define you but there are hundreds, if not thousands of little moments that sew you together." "I went to an amazing college right out of high school that is a wonderful school but it didn't quite fit me well. When I decided to leave that school and go to a different one, that was a defining moment for me. I was deciding instead of staying complacent with something that didn't feel right to do something uncomfortable in order to find the thing that was right in my gut. As an actor, you have very little control, so it's very important that you take control of those things. That was a defining moment that has led me obviously through this weird, wacky journey." "The choices that I've made throughout this journey have sewed together this thing where you feel more comfortable and more grounded," he added. Success Cott defined the word success as "being a happy person who is at peace." "I find that successful people, who have successful mental health and relationships with the people around them, tend to be more successful careerwise," he said. "The more grounded you are, the happier you are going to be. The more we can do that as people, and start loving everyone around us, is going to create a lot of career success. It starts with yourself, it starts with being grounded and being a good person," he elaborated. The acclaimed actor was joined by an intimate group of fans, and the event was moderated by actor and host Tony Moore. A portion of the proceeds from this Zoom fan event will go towards the nonprofit organization, True Colors United, which aids the LGBTQ youth. "It's an honor to do this for them," he said.