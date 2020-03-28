Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week, Carly (Laura Wright) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) had quite the showdown on the hit daytime drama "General Hospital." Nelle explains to Michael (who are both at the hospital rooftop) that she does not want the toddler to be cut open since she went through something similar with her kidney. Michael informs his mother, Carly, that Wiley has been admitted to the hospital due to heart issues, and he tells her that Nelle is not signing the papers for this life-saving surgery. Chloe Lanier ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin Carly is outraged by Nelle's selfish action and decides to take matters into her own hands. Nelle thinks that Michael is back at the rooftop to reason with her, but she is confronted by Carly, who tries to reason with her that this is her one chance for people to like her and this is her only leverage over Michael, so if something were to happen to baby Wiley, she would have no connection to Michael. Ever reluctant, Nelle still does not agree to sign the surgery consent form so Carly locks the door shut leaving Nelle on the hospital rooftop. What will happen? Will she agree to sign the form or will she stay locked up on the rooftop? Great performances by Laura Wright and Chloe Lanier all around. Laura consistently nails every scene she is in on the show, and Lanier continues to play the character that everybody loves to hate. Tune in next week to General Hospital on ABC to see how this storyline will unfold. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) took his son Wiley to the hospital since he was having difficulties breathing. It was discovered that he had a hole in his heart, so Dr. Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) suggested that the best option would be surgery to rectify this heart defect. Monica noted that both parents would need to sign the consent form, and that would include Michael and Nelle, who was very resistant, and is adamant about not giving her permission for this "elective surgery."Nelle explains to Michael (who are both at the hospital rooftop) that she does not want the toddler to be cut open since she went through something similar with her kidney. Michael informs his mother, Carly, that Wiley has been admitted to the hospital due to heart issues, and he tells her that Nelle is not signing the papers for this life-saving surgery.Carly is outraged by Nelle's selfish action and decides to take matters into her own hands. Nelle thinks that Michael is back at the rooftop to reason with her, but she is confronted by Carly, who tries to reason with her that this is her one chance for people to like her and this is her only leverage over Michael, so if something were to happen to baby Wiley, she would have no connection to Michael.Ever reluctant, Nelle still does not agree to sign the surgery consent form so Carly locks the door shut leaving Nelle on the hospital rooftop. What will happen? Will she agree to sign the form or will she stay locked up on the rooftop?Great performances by Laura Wright and Chloe Lanier all around. Laura consistently nails every scene she is in on the show, and Lanier continues to play the character that everybody loves to hate. Tune in next week to General Hospital on ABC to see how this storyline will unfold. More about Carly, Nelle, General hospital, Daytime, Drama Carly Nelle General hospital Daytime Drama