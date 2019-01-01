Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Entertainment Levittown - On December 31, veteran comedian Carie Karavas headlined the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, for a great turnout. Karavas poked fun at her husband, his love for eating, love for watching golf on TV, his excessive snoring as well as his sleep apnea. She also opened up about the challenges of getting married at 40 years old in life. She spoke candidly about weight gain, and how her friends and family all had a meeting together to get her a "gym membership" as a present. "How rude," Karavas admitted, but in response to that statement, Karavas bought them all a better present (a more perverted one), and she had the last laugh in the end. A Greek-American, Karavas mentioned that she has her grandfather living at her house, who is 100 years old, and it is quite a challenge. When she takes him on shopping trips, he finds all of the items at the store expensive (especially since it is not the early 20th century when the same items would be a lot cheaper). Such a shopping trip would seem like a five-day ordeal, however, she preoccupies him by cutting coupons all day. The Verdict Overall, This journalist attended her first of two shows tonight, at 7 p.m. Fellow comedian Irene Bremis hosted the evening, and Karavas shared the stage with such comics and Mario Bosco and Olga Namer.Karavas poked fun at her husband, his love for eating, love for watching golf on TV, his excessive snoring as well as his sleep apnea. She also opened up about the challenges of getting married at 40 years old in life.She spoke candidly about weight gain, and how her friends and family all had a meeting together to get her a "gym membership" as a present. "How rude," Karavas admitted, but in response to that statement, Karavas bought them all a better present (a more perverted one), and she had the last laugh in the end.A Greek-American, Karavas mentioned that she has her grandfather living at her house, who is 100 years old, and it is quite a challenge. When she takes him on shopping trips, he finds all of the items at the store expensive (especially since it is not the early 20th century when the same items would be a lot cheaper). Such a shopping trip would seem like a five-day ordeal, however, she preoccupies him by cutting coupons all day.Overall, Carie Karavas was fabulous at the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. It was a great way to spend New Year's Eve with one of the best working comedians in the business. She nails it every time that she takes the stage. Karavas' New Year's Eve set at Governor's garnered two thumbs up. More about carie karavas, governor's, Comedy, governor's comedy club carie karavas governor s Comedy governor s comedy cl...