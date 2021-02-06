Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On February 6, Emmy award-winning actress Camryn Grimes ("The Young and The Restless") participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, where a part of the profits were towards a charitable cause. A portion of the proceeds for this Zoom fan event, hosted by Spectrum Celebrity Events, went to "2019 was the busiest year of my life, especially for travel and for events," she said. I traveled to all of these different places, I loved meeting people in person and I loved traveling. The cool thing about doing events like this is that it happens to be a little more intimate, weirdly. It is weirdly more personal. It creates a one-on-one connection with the person that you are talking to. This is a new and interesting opportunity." She acknowledged that Cassie's death on the No. 1 daytime drama The Young and The Restless was a huge defining moment for her as a person and as an actress. "That one had a big impact on my life," she admitted. "It really matured me and it humbled me at a very young age. I am very grateful for that." This past December, Grimes was a part of a "Y&R Mini Spotlight with Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks" on JLJ Media, which was hosted by media personality James Lott Junior. To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress This Zoom fan event was hosted by Tony Moore , and Grimes was joined by an intimate group of fans.A portion of the proceeds for this Zoom fan event, hosted by Spectrum Celebrity Events, went to True Colors United . "It's amazing to do this for True Colors United," she said."2019 was the busiest year of my life, especially for travel and for events," she said. I traveled to all of these different places, I loved meeting people in person and I loved traveling. The cool thing about doing events like this is that it happens to be a little more intimate, weirdly. It is weirdly more personal. It creates a one-on-one connection with the person that you are talking to. This is a new and interesting opportunity."She acknowledged that Cassie's death on the No. 1 daytime drama The Young and The Restless was a huge defining moment for her as a person and as an actress. "That one had a big impact on my life," she admitted. "It really matured me and it humbled me at a very young age. I am very grateful for that."This past December, Grimes was a part of a "Y&R Mini Spotlight with Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks" on JLJ Media, which was hosted by media personality James Lott Junior.To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Camryn Grimes , follow her on Twitter and Instagram More about Camryn Grimes, The young and the restless, Emmy, Actress Camryn Grimes The young and the re... Emmy Actress