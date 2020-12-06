Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment The action film "Break Even" was directed by Shane Stanley and it was written by CJ Walley. It was officially released on December 1. These four friends have discovered $50 Million of dirty money that belongs to a ruthless kingpin and they must outsmart the kingpin and a crooked DEA officer to get away with the money, in an effort to survive. The supporting cast of actors in Break Even includes Steve Guttenberg, Ivan Sergei, Joanna Pacula, James Callis, Joseph D. Reitman, Mary Mara, Arienne Mandi, Mo Gallini, and Bruno Amato. The Verdict Overall, Break Even is a wild, crazy, and adventurous ride. To learn more about Break Even, check out its Erik Fellows and Alisa Reyes in 'Break Even' Photo Courtesy of 'Break Even' Brent Bailey stars as Sebastian, and Erik Fellows plays the crazy recovering addict and daredevil Dash . Tasya Teles and Alisa Reyes deliver sizzling performances as their love interests. It is reminiscent of Fool's Gold meets Fast & Furious. Its tagline is to "live fast and play dirty," and it abides by it the entire time.These four friends have discovered $50 Million of dirty money that belongs to a ruthless kingpin and they must outsmart the kingpin and a crooked DEA officer to get away with the money, in an effort to survive.The supporting cast of actors in Break Even includes Steve Guttenberg, Ivan Sergei, Joanna Pacula, James Callis, Joseph D. Reitman, Mary Mara, Arienne Mandi, Mo Gallini, and Bruno Amato.Overall, Break Even is a wild, crazy, and adventurous ride. Erik Fellows and Brent Bailey are superb, and the cast is impressive as a whole. The film's cinematography is visually striking, and director Shane Stanley deserves to be complimented for his solid direction. The movie garners four out of five stars.To learn more about Break Even, check out its official website Facebook page , and Instagram page More about break even, Action, Film, Erik Fellows