This online fan event, which consisted of a cocktail and a Q&A session with the actors, was met with a great turnout of intimate fans. The proceeds will go towards the nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport
, which helps cancer patients and their families.
Barash plays the role of Jake in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
, while Eric Martsolf
portrays Brady Black.
When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, Barash remarked, "My first job obviously, that was a big one, since it got me my SAG card. I was very lucky and I booked a recurring role in a TV show right out of college, which was on a show called Gilmore Girls
. Another defining moment for me was booking General Hospital
since it allowed me to quit my day job, and support myself fully as a working actor. That was obviously life-changing."
This summer, on July 17, Barash and Martsolf will be a part of a Star Image Entertainment
fan event in Montreal, Canada. They will be joined by Bryan Datillo, Kyle Lowder, Paul Telfer, and Gilles Marini. To learn more about this forthcoming event, click here
.
Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives'
