Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Blackwell brothers share a moment of bonding and joy in 'The Bay' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Entertainment
On December 22, the ninth episode of Season 6 of the hit digital drama series "The Bay" entitled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1" premiered on Popstar! TV. Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows appeared in this episode.
This episode t was the first part of the two-part Season 6 finale. The Bay is a 19-time Emmy award-winning series that was created by Gregory J. Martin.
In this episode, brothers Evan (Brandon Beemer) and Damian (Erik Fellows) bonded. They are the sons of John Blackwell (Ronn Moss). It was a neat, moving, and subtle scene, where the Blackwell brothers toasted to their future as they simultaneously opted to forget about the past since "it's dead and gone." "Here's to the present because we are alive, and we are kicking," Damian said.
Erik Fellows in The Bay
Erik Fellows in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
It was a moment of bonding, joy, and harmony in a much-needed tumultuous Bay City. This refreshing scene deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. L'Chaim to them.
Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in The Bay
Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Season 6 was quite an emotional season since it tackles such relevant and timely social issues as COVID-19, racial injustice (Black Lives Matter Movement), and police brutality.
To stream The Bay online, check out the Popstar! TV website.
More about The Bay, Erik Fellows, Brandon Beemer, Ronn Moss
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Russia sanctions EU over poisoning of 'delusional' Navalny
Biden says huge cyberattack cannot go unanswered
Perfectly preserved wolf pup dug out of thawing permafrost
EU rejects UK fish offer but door still open for deal
Two women prison doctors among five killed in Afghan bombing
Review: Steve Grand releases haunting 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' Special
Blood pressure drug may be key to increasing lifespan
Noah Schnacky talks about 'Every Girl I Ever Loved' single Special
Israel flight marking normalisation lands in Morocco
Rio mayor arrested in corruption probe