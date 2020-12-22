This episode t was the first part of the two-part Season 6 finale. The Bay
is a 19-time Emmy award-winning series that was created by Gregory J. Martin.
In this episode, brothers Evan (Brandon Beemer) and Damian (Erik Fellows) bonded. They are the sons of John Blackwell (Ronn Moss). It was a neat, moving, and subtle scene, where the Blackwell brothers toasted to their future as they simultaneously opted to forget about the past since "it's dead and gone." "Here's to the present because we are alive, and we are kicking," Damian said.
Erik Fellows in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
It was a moment of bonding, joy, and harmony in a much-needed tumultuous Bay City. This refreshing scene deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. L'Chaim to them.
Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Season 6 was quite an emotional season since it tackles such relevant and timely social issues as COVID-19, racial injustice (Black Lives Matter Movement), and police brutality.
To stream The Bay
online, check out the Popstar! TV website
.