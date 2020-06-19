Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Before We Go," written and directed by René Ashton is a witty and entertaining digital comedy series. Digital Journal has the scoop. While Elsee is bold, unapologetic, and unfiltered, she has good intentions for the people that she cares about, and in this case its two young strangers. It is evident that showrunner For her portrayal of Elsee, Garlington took home the 2020 Indie Series Award for "Best Lead Actress in a Comedy," and rightfully so. Before We Go was also nominated for "Best Comedy Series." The Verdict Overall, Before We Go is superb from start to finish. Lee Garlington proves to be a true force to be reckoned with in comedy. Rachel Marsh and Jared Scott deliver in their roles as well. Hopefully, there is a lot more where that came from. This series garners an A rating. To learn more about the digital series Before We Go, check it out on Vimeo by Emmy-nominated actress Lee Garlington (Broken) stars as the vibrant Elsee in all of the episodes in the series, and she sustains the viewers' attention the entire time. It is warm and relatable and she portrays Elsee as a nonchalant and sassy woman that everybody who wants in their lives.While Elsee is bold, unapologetic, and unfiltered, she has good intentions for the people that she cares about, and in this case its two young strangers. It is evident that showrunner René Ashton wrote and directed a refreshing and compelling comedic series. Jared Scott and Rachel Marsh also star as Chad Greenlee and Charlie respectively in Before We Go. Both of them are on the verge of making pivotal decisions as they embark on a road trip with Elsee.For her portrayal of Elsee, Garlington took home the 2020 Indie Series Award for "Best Lead Actress in a Comedy," and rightfully so. Before We Go was also nominated for "Best Comedy Series."Overall, Before We Go is superb from start to finish. Lee Garlington proves to be a true force to be reckoned with in comedy. Rachel Marsh and Jared Scott deliver in their roles as well. Hopefully, there is a lot more where that came from. This series garners an A rating.To learn more about the digital series Before We Go, check it out on Vimeo by clicking here More about Before We Go, Comedy, Series, Ren Ashton, Lee Garlington Before We Go Comedy Series Ren Ashton Lee Garlington Entertainment Video Latest News Top News