After 11 years and 22 films, the penultimate movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase three brings it all full circle. With only a handful of Avengers left to fix the world — most of whom are ready to hang-up their superhero costumes — it was obvious they’d need to find a way to reverse Thanos’ snap. But who or how remained to be seen. As the Russo brothers
swore everyone to secrecy via social media, anxious fans bought their movie tickets and prepared to find out just how a defeated group or heroes save a world that no longer exists in Avengers: Endgame
.
While Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.
) and Nebula (Karen Gillan
) are still stranded in space, the remaining ground forces try not to drown in their feelings of guilt and failure in order to find a way to bring everyone back… and keep what’s left from imploding before they have an opportunity to do so. The task seems impossible until a ridiculous idea is floated by some of the world’s most innovative, ingenious minds and a crazy plan is hatched with the potential to restore everything that was lost. However, carrying out said plot is a major undertaking filled with risks and, in some cases, inconceivable loss — but it’s all in a day’s work for the world’s superheroes.
In short, this film does everything you need it to in none of the ways you expected. In spite of the numerous fan theories about how this chapter would end, the Russo brothers defy expectations and give fans a movie they didn’t anticipate, but will be grateful to have. The rollercoaster of emotions inspired by this closing narrative will cause stoicism, laughter, tears and everything in between. The first moments of the film are a continuation of the difficult losses felt at the end of Infinity War
, but later hearing “Come and Get Your Love” blast over the scene is a reminder of the good times we’ve shared over the years.
This picture is more of a drama in which the beloved characters fans followed for more than decade are trying to come to terms with unimaginable circumstances. They’ve each selected a different path to deal with their feelings with some choosing healthier branches than others. This narrative is built on deeply felt emotions that overwhelms the need for action for an extended period during the movie. Instead, audiences are asked to experience this intense bereavement alongside the franchise’s personalities, leaving the fighting to later when they have something to fight for.
There are some epic moments in this picture, some of which will cause viewers to cry tears of joy and sadness. But that is what fans want and need from a movie that is the culmination of so many years of work and dedication. The snap heard around the world transforms into a battle cry heard across the universe. And other than a somewhat heavy-handed nod to feminism, this picture gets it all right.
Directors: Anthony Russo
and Joe Russo
Starring: Robert Downey Jr.
, Chris Evans
and Scarlett Johansson