article imageReview: Antonio Sabato Jr. is interviewed on the TV program 'Huckabee' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Entertainment
Actor and former model Antonio Sabato Jr. was interviewed by Mike Huckabee for his show "Huckabee." Digital Journal has the scoop.
He opened up about some of the tough moments that his family endured in their lives and dealing with socialism. Sabato Jr. also spoke about being blacklisted in Hollywood for being conservative but most importantly, about being a man of faith, where that allows him to "sleep good at night." "I've been through hell and back and I know that God was always there for me," he said during his interview with Huckabee.
"I had to fight the good fight," he acknowledged about the difficult moments that he endured in his life. He also discusses building a conservative movie studio and raising money to produce movies that will support our cops, soldiers, and the American flag. "It's important for the future of our nation and the future of our children," he underscored.
The Untold Story, which he co-authored with Tony A. Moore, is available on Amazon. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Antonio Sabato Jr. about his memoir, The Untold Story.
