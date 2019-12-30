Michele Fox served as a fabulous host last evening of the "Sunday Night Funnies," where she debuted some new jokes. She was joined by such noteworthy comedians as Ally Walker, Mario Bosco, Neil Rubinstein, Mike Calcagno
, Sean Brown, Les Bauer (and his banjo), Mike Nicosia, Johnny McDonald, Olga Namer
, Chris Roach
(from Kevin Can Wait
fame) as well as headliner Tim Gage.
Each performer was distinct, witty and entertaining in their own right. This event is recommended for patrons over the age of 18.
The Verdict
Overall, there was a great variety of comedy last night at the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown as part of "Sunday Night Funnies." With 12 comedic acts, one can never go wrong. Hopefully, there will be more comedy shows of this caliber in 2020 at the popular Governor's Comedy Club
venues on Long Island.
To learn more about the Governor's Comedy Clubs on Long Island, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.