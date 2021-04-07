Email
Review: Alicia Minshew is spotlighted in Jacob Young's podcast Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago
Emmy-nominated actress Alicia Minshew was spotlighted in Jacob Young's podcast "Real Conversations with Jacob Young." Digital Journal has the scoop.
She chatted with Emmy winner and friend Jacob Young while sitting on a park bench in New York City. They spoke about their time on the defunct daytime drama All My Children together, as well as new projects, family, raising kids, and keeping their spiritual sanity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minshew's entire podcast episode with Jacob Young is available by clicking here.
In other Minshew news, she will be a part of the series Wholly Broken, along with Susan Lucci. The series was created by showrunner Tom Humbert.
