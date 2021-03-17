Email
Review: Actor Johnny Wactor spotlighted in 'Daytime After Dark' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Johnny Wactor ("General Hospital") was spotlighted in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark." He also previews a new project on his social media. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Wactor is known for his portrayal of Brando Corbin in the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital, and he has been killing this role lately. The audience has been seeing many layers of Brando's character, and they can't help but root for him.
"Daytime After Dark" is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. They opened up about his career, and his acting work in the popular soap opera. Their entire interview conversation may be heard by clicking here.
Wactor gave his fans and followers a preview of one of his favorite projects (directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf and co-starring Clare Grant and Caitlin Harris) on social media.
For more information on Johnny Wactor and his filmography, check out his official IMDb page, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Johnny Wactor back in the fall of 2020.
