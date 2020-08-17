Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment YouTube superstar, content creator, social influencer, actress, and activist Rebecca Zamolo chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "The Game Master Network" mobile app. "There are things that the fans can find in the app that will help us solve clues in our actual YouTube videos," she added. Particularly impressive about this mobile app is that it's free for her fans and viewers. "That was really important for me. I wanted to connect with the audience," she said. "I hate when I get ads in the middle of games that I play and when I have to pay for things. I was very adamant that it should be free, so everyone can download it and everyone can connect with us. That way, the experience within the app is also enjoyable." "Our biggest focus is the app and we are looking to expand within the app, where we can livestream to have additional content for our audience to consume. They will get unique, original content out of it. We are also trying to find new ways to connect with our audience on a more personal level through the app," she added. She shared that she posts six videos a week on all of her social media channels. "We keep busy," she said with a sweet laugh. On life in quarantine, she said, "This is our new normal right now. Obviously, I miss seeing people. It is hard to complain since everyone is going through the same thing. We are all in the same situation. For us, we are lucky since we can post our videos from home. For other people, it's an adjustment. The quarantine has made us rethink how we can connect with our audience. Normally, I love meeting people in person but now we have to pivot. I am trying to be creative with new ways to interact." "With more and more people being home, my husband and I have been busier," she said. "We are one of the lucky ones that are still able to make content, so we are giving our viewers as much content as we can while keeping the quality up there. I have become more tech-savvy during this pandemic." "I feel that the most innovative ideas come from times like this," she said. "I think we will be seeing a lot of new companies emerge, especially masks. As hard as it is, I definitely see a lot of new companies growing and developing out of this pandemic." If she were ever afforded the chance to go on The Masked Singer, she noted that she would love to dress as a unicorn, even though she is not necessarily a singer. "I can try to do some basic rap," she said with a sweet laugh. "The fans should download the mobile app since it's free and it's available on Androids and iPhones. Hopefully, they will like the game. 