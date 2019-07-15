Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Rebecca Budig (Hayden Barnes on "General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming shows in Massachusetts. This past May, Budig was a part of "Teal's Got Talent" event at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia which benefitted the On her General Hospital character, Budig shared her excitement to be back on the show. "I enjoy working with Michael [Easton], and I like working with everyone else," she said. "It is also refreshing to work with someone new like Ingo Rademacher. It is fun." When asked how Budig handles being dialogue-heavy (where daytime actors have to churn out 40 to 80 pages of script), she said, "I take it one scene at a time. When you do it enough, you get in a groove. The scenes now are two to three pages, where they used to be five to six pages. It is much easier to memorize a two-page scene than a six-page scene." On being an actress in this digital age, Budig said, "If I wasn't acting, I wouldn't be on Twitter or Instagram. I don't do Facebook but there are some wonderful things about technology." Each day, Budig is motivated by her four-year-old daughter. "I always strive to learn more and to be better. I like to grow and to challenge," she said, prior to acknowledging that it is not always easy balancing motherhood with an acting career. "There is inherent guilt of not being there all the time for your kid. It's hard to juggle both, but on the flip side of that it's important to show her a woman that's strong, a woman that works and a woman that is resilient," she said. She shared that the best advice she has ever been given was "to treat everybody with respect and to be kind to people." For young and aspiring actors, Budig said, "Don't compromise yourself and don't give up. You can go a long time without working and with one audition you are working again. Don't let others' opinions dictate how you feel about yourself." She defined the word success as a "happy and healthy family." For her fans and supporters, she expressed her gratitude. "Thank you for wanting Hayden back and I think that had an impact," she said. "I am super-incredibly grateful to the fans that have been there with me since All My Children and L.A.'s Finest. It really means a lot to me and I don't take that for granted," she added. To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Rebecca Budig, follow her on On October 12, Budig will be appearing at Roar Comedy Club in Springfield, Massachusetts, along with fellow co-stars Michael Easton and Roger Howarth, and on the following day, October 13, they will be performing at Laugh Boston in Massachusetts. "These events will be fun. I really like doing events with Michael and Roger because they have a funny relationship," she said. 