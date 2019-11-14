Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Paul Ben-Victor chatted with Digital Journal about his latest film projects and being an actor in the digital age. He also stars in the comedic film The Feast of the Seven Fishes, which hits theaters on November 15. It takes place just before the Christmas of 1983, where the Oliverio family readies their "Feast of the Seven Fishes," an Italian tradition that dates back to the old country. "It opens tomorrow and we are excited about it," he said. "It is getting great reviews everywhere. It won the 'Audience Choice Award' at the Heartland International Film Festival, and I am proud of that," he said about The Feast of the Seven Fishes. "Robert Tinnell, the director, is a wonderful guy. It is a big festive Christmas dinner movie and a sweet little comedy." Ben-Victor also has a role in The Banker with Samuel L. Jackson Anthony Mackie, and Nicolas Hoult, which is slated for theatrical release on December 6. "That is a terrific film and quite a production," he said. "The script is based on a true story and it's incredible." In addition, he has a role in the upcoming action thriller, Waldo with Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam, which was directed by Tim Kirby. "We filmed that this summer. I met Mel Gibson 20 years ago, where we did a TV movie on The Three Stooges, where I played Moe. Mel is an extraordinary guy with great stories and amazing history." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "There is so much going on. I am just thrilled that I am not starting out now. It is incredibly competitive these days. Los Angeles and New York are much more crowded than when I started in the '80s. Now, it's a different world but still a good business to be a part of." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "You have to write your own material. It's a difficult business to try to get into and actually make a living. Learn another language since that helps your chances. Also, write and direct, if you have any inclination to direct. You need to wear more than one hat these days." Ben-Victor defined the word success as "whatever feels good inside." Ben-Victor may be seen in Martin Scorsese's Netflix film, The Irishman, with such distinguished actors as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. "That was amazing," he admitted. "I worked with Scorsese on Vinyl on HBO. It was a dream job and a dream come true. Working with Al Pacino was unbelievable. It was wonderful."He also stars in the comedic film The Feast of the Seven Fishes, which hits theaters on November 15. It takes place just before the Christmas of 1983, where the Oliverio family readies their "Feast of the Seven Fishes," an Italian tradition that dates back to the old country. "It opens tomorrow and we are excited about it," he said."It is getting great reviews everywhere. It won the 'Audience Choice Award' at the Heartland International Film Festival, and I am proud of that," he said about The Feast of the Seven Fishes. "Robert Tinnell, the director, is a wonderful guy. It is a big festive Christmas dinner movie and a sweet little comedy."Ben-Victor also has a role in The Banker with Samuel L. Jackson Anthony Mackie, and Nicolas Hoult, which is slated for theatrical release on December 6. "That is a terrific film and quite a production," he said. "The script is based on a true story and it's incredible."In addition, he has a role in the upcoming action thriller, Waldo with Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam, which was directed by Tim Kirby. "We filmed that this summer. I met Mel Gibson 20 years ago, where we did a TV movie on The Three Stooges, where I played Moe. Mel is an extraordinary guy with great stories and amazing history."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "There is so much going on. I am just thrilled that I am not starting out now. It is incredibly competitive these days. Los Angeles and New York are much more crowded than when I started in the '80s. Now, it's a different world but still a good business to be a part of."For young and aspiring actors, he said, "You have to write your own material. It's a difficult business to try to get into and actually make a living. Learn another language since that helps your chances. Also, write and direct, if you have any inclination to direct. You need to wear more than one hat these days."Ben-Victor defined the word success as "whatever feels good inside." More about Actor, Paul BenVictor, Film, the irishman, Digital Age Actor Paul BenVictor Film the irishman Digital Age