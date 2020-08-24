Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Papa," written and directed by Dan Israely, is a powerful film starring Robert Scott Wilson ("Days of Our Lives") as Ben Freidman. The movie stays true to its tagline where "true growth starts with family." At age of 23, he starts his own search and learns that his biological mother has died while giving him birth, and his father if it is his biological father, may be living in a home for the mentally challenged individuals. In an effort to find out if this person really is his father, Ben gets a job at the home, which affords him the opportunity to work side by side with David (who is played exceptionally well by David Proval). While at the home, Ben also meets a resident named Danny, played by Paul Sorvino. Both Ben and David form a special bond and they develop a distinct relationship, while he simultaneously has a romance with Dina (Nathalie Biermanns), a young attractive Argentinian woman who work there, who becomes his girlfriend. Particularly impressive was the fact that it was inspired by a true story of an adopted son in search of his biological parents. Without giving too much away, Ben will experience several twists and turns and surprises on this journey of discovery, which will lead him to the learning the facts behind his adoption. The audience ought to buckle up since this is one emotional roller coaster. Other iconic stars include David Proval, Eric Roberts, Paul Sorvino, Daryl Hannah. Veteran film actors Vincent Pastore and Ann-Margret also star; moreover, Papa has a stirring musical score by composer Mark Daniel Dunnett. The Verdict Overall, Papa is a compelling film about redemption, family, forming new relationships, love, hope, and discovery. The script is well-written and well-directed compliments to writer and director Dan Israely. This movie has a lot of heart in it, and it leave viewers drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions, as well as in a positive feeling of optimism. Robert Scott Wilson really tugs at the heartstrings in a brave and sincere performance that really runs the gamut, especially since he layers his emotions well. Daryl Hannah, David Proval, and Paul Sorvino deliver bold and transcendent acting performances, and the rest of the cast is remarkable as well. With Papa, Dan Israely, and fellow executive producers Zahava Israely and Emilio Roso have found the means to go beyond the ordinary, and they have expanded and redefined the expectations of modern storytelling. This gripping movie garners an A rating. Papa is available on In this poignant feature film, Ben knows that he was adopted, however, his adoptive parents refused to disclose any information about his biological parents. Daryl Hannah, David Proval, and Paul Sorvino deliver bold and transcendent acting performances, and the rest of the cast is remarkable as well.With Papa, Dan Israely, and fellow executive producers Zahava Israely and Emilio Roso have found the means to go beyond the ordinary, and they have expanded and redefined the expectations of modern storytelling. This gripping movie garners an A rating.Papa is available on Amazon Prime Video