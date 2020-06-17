On Friday, June 19, OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) Television will be doing a one-hour retrospective on the wrestling career of Jessie Godderz (Mr. Pec-Tacular). Digital Journal has the scoop.
The Special is called "From PEC-Tacular to Primetime." Godderz is an eight-time wrestling champion, and he is known from Big Brother on CBS, as well as The Talk's "Summertime Santa" on CBS; moreover, he starred in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series Tainted Dreams on Amazon Prime and Popstar! TV and YTA.
Jessie Godderz in 'Tainted Dreams'
Photo Courtesy of 'Tainted Dreams'
"I am beyond thrilled to be the subject of a one-hour special on my OVW career this Friday Night on The 1 & Only Amazing YTA Network," Godderz exclaimed. "To be a part of such a widely-respected, world-renowned promotion is amazing and I am incredibly honored to be a six-time champion for Ohio Valley Wrestling."
He went on to describe Ohio Valley Wrestling as the best wrestling promotion in the world today, comprised of the top wrestling superstars in the globe. "We are privileged to be on TV's Best Wrestling Network...YTA," he said.
"This is just an incredible honor all the way around. I'm very blessed," Godderz admitted.
In April of 2019, Digital Journal previously reported that Godderz won the OVW Television Championship.
He also collaborated with Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees on their "The Girl is With Me" music video, which may be seen below.
To learn more about actor and wrestler Jessie Godderz (Mr. Pec-Tacular), follow him on Twitter and his official website.