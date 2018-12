Drones at 'Christmas Spectacular' at Radio City Music Hall Marion Curtis, Starpix

Dr. Seuss' 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas — The Musical' Photo by Jordan Bush

Laurier Berkner Jayme Thornton

Paw Patrol Live supplied publicity photo

Sesame Street Live! Feld Entertainment

: Radio City has hosted "Christmas Spectacular" for many decades, but this year, the inclusion of the Intel mini drones helped elevate the show to a higher level.: This Dr. Seuss musical at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden was a fine production from start to finish. The song title "one of a kind" describes it the best.: Any time Laurie Berkner performs live is a pleasant spectacle, whether it is with her band (Laurie Berkner Band) or a solo artist . The children's music queen never disappoints, and her young fans and their families all have a good time at her shows.: PAW Patrol was able to bring "The Great Pirate Adventure" to life at the Theater at Madison Square Garden this past April.: Sesame Street Live at the Theater at Madison Square Garden was warm and entertaining, and it transported viewers back to their childhoods.