Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes
: Radio City has hosted "Christmas Spectacular" for many decades, but this year, the inclusion of the Intel mini drones
helped elevate the show to a higher level.
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
: This Dr. Seuss musical at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
was a fine production from start to finish. The song title "one of a kind" describes it the best.
Laurie Berkner Band shows
: Any time Laurie Berkner performs live is a pleasant spectacle, whether it is with her band (Laurie Berkner Band) or a solo artist
. The children's music queen never disappoints, and her young fans and their families all have a good time at her shows.
PAW Patrol
: PAW Patrol was able to bring "The Great Pirate Adventure" to life at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
this past April.
Sesame Street
: Sesame Street Live
at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
was warm and entertaining, and it transported viewers back to their childhoods.
