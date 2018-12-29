Email
article imageOp-Ed: Top five family-friendly live shows in New York for 2018

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
New York - Digital Journal lists its top five family-friendly live shows in New York this past year. These shows are a must for children and the whole family.
Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes: Radio City has hosted "Christmas Spectacular" for many decades, but this year, the inclusion of the Intel mini drones helped elevate the show to a higher level.
Drones at Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall
Drones at 'Christmas Spectacular' at Radio City Music Hall
Marion Curtis, Starpix
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas: This Dr. Seuss musical at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden was a fine production from start to finish. The song title "one of a kind" describes it the best.
Dr. Seuss How The Grinch Stole Christmas — The Musical
Dr. Seuss' 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas — The Musical'
Photo by Jordan Bush
Laurie Berkner Band shows: Any time Laurie Berkner performs live is a pleasant spectacle, whether it is with her band (Laurie Berkner Band) or a solo artist. The children's music queen never disappoints, and her young fans and their families all have a good time at her shows.
Laurier Berkner
Laurier Berkner
Jayme Thornton
PAW Patrol: PAW Patrol was able to bring "The Great Pirate Adventure" to life at the Theater at Madison Square Garden this past April.
Paw Patrol Live
Paw Patrol Live
supplied publicity photo
Sesame Street: Sesame Street Live at the Theater at Madison Square Garden was warm and entertaining, and it transported viewers back to their childhoods.
Sesame Street Live!
Sesame Street Live!
Feld Entertainment
