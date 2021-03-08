By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor and filmmaker Sean Kanan deserves Daytime Emmy nominations this year for his work in "Studio City" and its five new episodes. He deserves recognition for his acting for playing dual roles as Sam Stevens and the fictional Dr. Pierce Hartley in Hearts on Fire, the drama within a drama. Kanan's rich acting performance in the five new episodes that were released this past December was comedic, dramatic, versatile, and witty, where it ran the gamut. In particular, his scenes with He consistently has proven that he is one of the most overdue and hardest working actors in the daytime community. With Studio City, he has gives fans and viewers exactly what they wanted. Kanan also deserves 2021 Daytime Emmy nominations for writing, as well as producing the series ("Outstanding Digital Drama Series"), all while it was being filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully, this will be the year that Sean Kanan gets his Daytime Emmy due as an actor and/or filmmaker or both. Sean Kanan's time has finally come. The five new episodes of Season 1 of Studio City are available on Kanan co-wrote, co-produced, co-created, and starred in yet another intense and edgy yet entertaining season of the hit digital drama series Studio City, which was directed by Timothy Woodward Jr.He deserves recognition for his acting for playing dual roles as Sam Stevens and the fictional Dr. Pierce Hartley in Hearts on Fire, the drama within a drama.Kanan's rich acting performance in the five new episodes that were released this past December was comedic, dramatic, versatile, and witty, where it ran the gamut. In particular, his scenes with Tristan Rogers , Sarah Joy Brown, and Philip Bruenn were terrific, and they all showcased different sides to his artistry.He consistently has proven that he is one of the most overdue and hardest working actors in the daytime community. With Studio City, he has gives fans and viewers exactly what they wanted.Kanan also deserves 2021 Daytime Emmy nominations for writing, as well as producing the series ("Outstanding Digital Drama Series"), all while it was being filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.Hopefully, this will be the year that Sean Kanan gets his Daytime Emmy due as an actor and/or filmmaker or both. Sean Kanan's time has finally come.The five new episodes of Season 1 of Studio City are available on Amazon Prime Video This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Sean Kanan, Studio City, Emmy, Actor, Filmmaker Sean Kanan Studio City Emmy Actor Filmmaker