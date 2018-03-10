Op-Ed: Olivia Newton-John deserves to be made a Dame of British Empire

Olivia Newton-John is one of the most successful singers and actresses of our time. She deserves to be made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE).

Throughout her respected career in the music and entertainment business, Newton-John has won four Grammy awards (including a "Record of the Year" win for "I Honestly Love You" back in 1975), and she secured the following chart-topping singles in the top of various Billboard chats: "I Honestly Love You," "Have You Never Been Mellow," "Please Mr. Please," "Something Better to Do," "Come on Over," "Don't Stop Believin'," as well as "Physical," among others. In addition, two of her solo albums, If You Love Me, Let Me Know and Have You Never Been Mellow both reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. She has sold approximately 100 million albums all over the world, which makes her one of the best-selling artists of all time. For more information on Olivia Newton-John, check out her official website. Olivia Newton-John chatted with Digital Journal back in July of 2016.

In the late '70s, Newton-John rose to super-stardom in acting thanks to the film Grease, where she starred as Sandy Olsson opposite John Travolta (Danny Zuko), which is the most successful movie musical of all time. She also starred in Xanadu.

In 1979, the multifaceted entertainer was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony that was held at the Buckingham Palace in London. Newton-John deserves to be invested to a Dame Commander after all these years. This DBE honor would be long-overdue and deserving for Newton-John's services to the entertainment and music industry, as well as to charity, for her work with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com