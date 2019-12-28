By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Mishael Morgan is this journalist's pick for "Female Performer of the Year" for 2019 on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." Morgan's characters are refreshing, unique, and so full of life. She truly steals every scene that she is in. There is also a sense of mystery that comes with her new character, Amanda, and her acting performances leave the audience wanting to see more. To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Mishael Morgan, follow her on Read More: Mark Grossman was Whether Morgan was playing the role, Hilary Curtis, until her character was killed off and then returned as a ghost or portraying the new character, lawyer Amanda Sinclair, she knocked it out of the ballpark every single time.Morgan's characters are refreshing, unique, and so full of life. She truly steals every scene that she is in. There is also a sense of mystery that comes with her new character, Amanda, and her acting performances leave the audience wanting to see more. Morgan has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that her two consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" (in 2018 and 2019) were based on sheer merit, and if she keeps on delivering such high-caliber acting performances, her Emmy win should be coming just around the corner. Her talent is too huge to be ignored. Mishael Morgan is a true asset to The Young and The Restless and to daytime television.To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Mishael Morgan, follow her on Twitter : Mark Grossman was Digital Journal's pick for "Male Performer of the Year" on The Young and The Restless. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Mishael Morgan, Female, Performer, The young and the restless Mishael Morgan Female Performer The young and the re...