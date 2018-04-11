Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Michael Grandinetti is the 'One to Watch' in magic in 2018

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Michael Grandinetti is one of magic's best-loved magicians and illusionists, who has played for audiences all over the world.
Gradinetti is certainly one of the most underrated entertainers in the contemporary magic scene. He is constantly reinventing himself and he is keeping his routines fresh and unique. His live shows have been well-received by fans (of magic) and critics alike.
He is known for his starring role on The World's Most Dangerous Magic II on NBC, as well as Don't Blink, and the critically-acclaimed Masters of Illusion.
Grandinetti's magic has been featured on the hit series Bones on Fox, as well as The Today Show, The Bold and The Beautiful, and Fox & Friends, among countless others.
Aside from his magic, Grandinetti is known for his warm and genuine personality, which resonates well with his fans and viewers.
On Sunday, April 15, Grandinetti will be bringing his highly-anticipated magic show to The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. For more information on this family-friendly magic show, visit The Paramount's official homepage.
To learn more about Michael Grandinetti and his touring schedule, check out his website, and follow him on Twitter.
Michael Grandinetti
Michael Grandinetti
Michael Grandinetti
Read More: Michael Grandinetti chatted with Digital Journal about his respected career in the magic industry, and he opened up about the digital transformation of magic.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Michael Grandinetti, Magician, Illusionist, Magic
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Truck company suspended in investigation of Humboldt bus crash
Gazan who says was shot in Israeli sniper video denies posing threat
How advertisers and marketers can connect with buyers: Interview Special
Ryan Ashton talks 2018 Emmy nod, 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Trump says Russia ties worse than Cold War, blames Mueller
Unlocking laboratory data with cloud computing: Interview Special
How the West might strike Syria
Morneau - Trans Mountain talks must be held behind closed doors
Interview: How businesses can safeguard their digital processes Special
Op-Ed: Bitcoin gaining today so far but below $7,000