By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran soap actress Maura West deserves to triumph at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards. She should be walking away with the "Outstanding Lead Actress" trophy. Her performance was intense, dramatic, deep, devastating and very compelling, all in one. It started off as denial and ended in harsh reality. Her creativity was excellent and her executive was pitch-perfect. Voters should also reward West this year for failing to honor her with an Emmy Award last year, for submitting an equally powerful Emmy reel that was raw, dynamic and vulnerable. If all goes well on May 5, when the Emmy Awards are handed out at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, West ought to start making adding more space on her mantel for what should be her fourth, well-deserved career Daytime Emmy Award in the "Outstanding Lead Actress" category. As Ava Jerome in General Hospital, West delivered the best acting performance this year, male or female. Her 90-second scene, where she comes to a startling realization that her daughter, Kiki Jerome (played by Hayley Erin ), was murdered (where she sees her lifeless body in the body bag at the Metro Court Hotel) was pure Emmy bait.Her performance was intense, dramatic, deep, devastating and very compelling, all in one. It started off as denial and ended in harsh reality. Her creativity was excellent and her executive was pitch-perfect. West was able to delve beyond the surface and she was able to humanize her villainous character, Ava Jerome, which made the viewers have extra sympathy for her in that scene.Voters should also reward West this year for failing to honor her with an Emmy Award last year, for submitting an equally powerful Emmy reel that was raw, dynamic and vulnerable.If all goes well on May 5, when the Emmy Awards are handed out at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, West ought to start making adding more space on her mantel for what should be her fourth, well-deserved career Daytime Emmy Award in the "Outstanding Lead Actress" category. West deserves a standing ovation for this stellar performance. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Maura West, Emmy, Award, lead actress, General hospital Maura West Emmy Award lead actress General hospital