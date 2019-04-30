The show itself scored 25 Daytime Emmy nominations, and the majority of their actors are favorites to sweep their categories such as Maura West
for "Outstanding Lead Actress" for playing Ava Jerome, as well as veteran actor Max Gail
for playing Sonny Corinthos' father, Mike Corbin, who is battling Alzheimer's.
Jon Lindstrom
may triumph in the "Outstanding Lead Actor" race especially since he played twins (Dr. Kevin Collins and his malevolent twin Ryan Chamberlain), which the majority of the time is Emmy bait.
Lindstrom has yet to win an Emmy in his respected career in the business, and voters may think his time has come this year. Lindstrom and Billy Flynn
from Days of Our Lives
are the only two "Lead Actor" nominees that have yet to win an Emmy, so voters may want to crown a new winner this year giving either of these two talented actors the edge.
In addition, Chloe Lanier
may also win her second consecutive trophy for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for villainess Nelle Benson.
If all of these aforementioned General Hospital
actors claim victories in their categories, that may substantially help General Hospital
reclaim its title as "Outstanding Drama Series," a prestigious Emmy category it last won in 2017 and 2016 respectively.