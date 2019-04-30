By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment The 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards are taking place this Sunday, May 5, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. The hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital" should win for "Outstanding Drama Series." Lindstrom has yet to win an Emmy in his respected career in the business, and voters may think his time has come this year. Lindstrom and In addition, If all of these aforementioned General Hospital actors claim victories in their categories, that may substantially help General Hospital reclaim its title as "Outstanding Drama Series," a prestigious Emmy category it last won in 2017 and 2016 respectively. The show itself scored 25 Daytime Emmy nominations, and the majority of their actors are favorites to sweep their categories such as Maura West for "Outstanding Lead Actress" for playing Ava Jerome, as well as veteran actor Max Gail for playing Sonny Corinthos' father, Mike Corbin, who is battling Alzheimer's. Jon Lindstrom may triumph in the "Outstanding Lead Actor" race especially since he played twins (Dr. Kevin Collins and his malevolent twin Ryan Chamberlain), which the majority of the time is Emmy bait.Lindstrom has yet to win an Emmy in his respected career in the business, and voters may think his time has come this year. Lindstrom and Billy Flynn from Days of Our Lives are the only two "Lead Actor" nominees that have yet to win an Emmy, so voters may want to crown a new winner this year giving either of these two talented actors the edge.In addition, Chloe Lanier may also win her second consecutive trophy for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for villainess Nelle Benson.If all of these aforementioned General Hospital actors claim victories in their categories, that may substantially help General Hospital reclaim its title as "Outstanding Drama Series," a prestigious Emmy category it last won in 2017 and 2016 respectively. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about General hospital, Maura West, Chloe Lanier, Max Gail General hospital Maura West Chloe Lanier Max Gail