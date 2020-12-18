By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Film and TV actor Erik Fellows is Emmy-worthy in the hit digital drama series "Purgatory," which may be streamed on Popstar! TV. Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic in 'Purgatory' Erik Fellows still shot, photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' Particularly impressive about Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory' Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' He built the character of Bobby from within and was able to wrestle emotions within himself, and he captured the essence of his villainous persona; moreover, he humanized Bobby and molded him into a character that the audience secretly wanted to root for each week. He truly was the heart and soul of the show. Equally remarkable was his luminous onscreen acting partner Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic in 'Purgatory' Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' After years of being overlooked by the Television Academy, despite having some really neat acting content, Erik Fellows finally deserves to get his due with an Emmy nod for his extraordinary work in Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory' Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' Purgatory is available for streaming on The first season of Purgatory, comprised of eight episodes, was released this year, and he killed it each week (especially episodes five to eight). He played the ex-con Bobby so well and he was able to layer his emotions quite well. Bobby was badass, vengeful, controlling, manipulative, and unflinching, all in one, and Fellows' acting performance was intense and transformative and it ran the gamut.Particularly impressive about Fellows is that he portrayed Bobby on location in a cold cave in Armenia. He was able to deliver dialogue-heavy scenes week after week, and this summer, he gave audiences something to look forward to each week during the COVID-19 quarantine. He made this character unique and refreshing from his very first scene in the series.He built the character of Bobby from within and was able to wrestle emotions within himself, and he captured the essence of his villainous persona; moreover, he humanized Bobby and molded him into a character that the audience secretly wanted to root for each week. He truly was the heart and soul of the show.Equally remarkable was his luminous onscreen acting partner Tatjana Marjanovic , who should also be considered for an Emmy nomination for playing Lisa in her own right. The series also deserves to be in the running for the Emmy for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."After years of being overlooked by the Television Academy, despite having some really neat acting content, Erik Fellows finally deserves to get his due with an Emmy nod for his extraordinary work in Purgatory Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Erik Fellows, Purgatory, Emmy, Digital, Series Erik Fellows Purgatory Emmy Digital Series