Emmy-winning actor Eric Braeden ("The Young and The Restless") released the most compelling autobiography of 2017 with his memoir "I'll Be Damned."

Braeden discusses how he relates to his character on the soap, as well as his relationship with Marlon Brando. He opens up about his father, and he is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability. He ought to be commended for his humanitarian work, which include his philanthropic efforts for the German American Culture Society. His autobiography, I'll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America's #1 Daytime Drama, is available on Amazon by clicking here To learn more about veteran actor Eric Braeden and his book, check out his official homepage : Digital Journal chatted with Mr. Eric Braeden about his book, I'll Be Damned, as well as his illustrious career in acting.

