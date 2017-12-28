Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Eric Braeden's 'I'll Be Damned' is the best memoir of 2017

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Entertainment
Emmy-winning actor Eric Braeden ("The Young and The Restless") released the most compelling autobiography of 2017 with his memoir "I'll Be Damned."
The book garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. It is an authentic and candid memoir, which chronicles his life, from his birth in German (during World War II) to his arrival in the United States, which help mold him to became a leading actor in the beloved soap The Young and The Restless, where he stars as Victor Newman, a role he has played for over 37 years.
Braeden discusses how he relates to his character on the soap, as well as his relationship with Marlon Brando. He opens up about his father, and he is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability. He ought to be commended for his humanitarian work, which include his philanthropic efforts for the German American Culture Society.
His autobiography, I'll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America's #1 Daytime Drama, is available on Amazon by clicking here.
To learn more about veteran actor Eric Braeden and his book, check out his official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Mr. Eric Braeden about his book, I'll Be Damned, as well as his illustrious career in acting.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Eric Braeden, i'll be damned, Book, Actor, The young and the restless
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Worst New York fire in decades kills 12 in the Bronx
Huge fire at Mumbai restaurant kills at least 14
Iraq faces 'new war' - on corruption
Anxiety, evasion and addiction: how Mexicans deal with endless violence
US diplomat meets Venezuela FM over detained American
We're nowhere close to an electric vehicle infrastructure plan
Turkey detains dozens of IS suspects ahead of New Year: state media
Op-Ed: How birds survive the cold Canadian winters
Indonesia volcano in 'biggest' eruption this year
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket is now on launchpad ahead of flight