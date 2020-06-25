By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment The desert crime thriller "Emerald Run" is great to watch, especially if people are stuck at home while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emerald Run earned a glowing review from This thriller is high-adrenaline. It involves John Thomas venturing on a desert excursion that is orchestrated by his "questionably righteous" father-in-law. Although he was reluctant at first, the exacerbating toll of his daughter's medical condition forces him to seek recompense across the border. In this film, there is a constant challenge with defining morality. Most impressive about Emerald Run is that John encounters various characters that produce new internal and external conflicts, which allow him to reflect on his relationships with those that he left back home and find inspiration in the one long gone. Emerald Run will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats for its entire duration. To learn more about Emerald Run, check out its Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Veteran actor David Chokachi (Witchblade and Baywatch) stars as John Thomas in the compelling thriller. Joining him are an all-star cast of actors: Yancy Butler (Anna Thomas), Chris Mulkey (Alfio Sarda), Vernon Wells (Dodson), John Schneider (Martin Dwyer) and Michael Pare (Matteo Trino).Emerald Run earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so. Eric Etebari did a solid job directing this project, and the same holds true for the script by Marialisa Caruso and executive story editor Anthony Caruso.This thriller is high-adrenaline. It involves John Thomas venturing on a desert excursion that is orchestrated by his "questionably righteous" father-in-law. Although he was reluctant at first, the exacerbating toll of his daughter's medical condition forces him to seek recompense across the border. In this film, there is a constant challenge with defining morality.Most impressive about Emerald Run is that John encounters various characters that produce new internal and external conflicts, which allow him to reflect on his relationships with those that he left back home and find inspiration in the one long gone.Emerald Run will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats for its entire duration. To learn more about Emerald Run, check out its IMDb page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with David Chokachi about Emerald Run and being an actor in the digital age. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Emerald Run, David Chokachi, Actor, Crime, Desert Emerald Run David Chokachi Actor Crime Desert Thriller