By Markos Papadatos in Entertainment

Acclaimed actor Billy Flynn scored his second career Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series" this year. He is vying for the coveted Emmy award on May 5, along with four other top-notch nominated actors.

This year, his Emmy submission included the powerhouse scene where his character, Chad DiMera, is left delivering Abigail Deveraux DiMera's baby in a remote cabin when her water breaks and she goes into labor. Flynn and his luminous on-screen acting partner, Marci Miller (in the role of Abigail), gave spellbinding and convincing performances in this scene, where it made one forget that they were watching a television show.

A native of Minnesota, Flynn was able to flex his acting muscles and poured his heart and soul in his craft. Flynn was intense, dramatic, yet comforting, compassionate and vulnerable, all in one. He deserves to be commended for his creativity. That scene, which aired in November of 2018, left fans and viewers drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions, and in total awe of Flynn's talent. This scene was one of Flynn's greatest performances to date, and it should not be ignored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

In this year's "Lead Actor" line-up, Flynn is one of the most overdue actors for a win, and along with fellow nominee Jon Lindstrom (General Hospital). The remaining three nominees, Maurice Benard (General Hospital), Peter Bergman (The Young and The Restless), and co-star Tyler Christopher (Days of Our Lives), are all past Emmy recipients, so voters may not want to give them additional trophies when they could spread the love to either Flynn or Lindstrom.

Another major advantage for Flynn is that if Days of Our Lives winds up winning the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series," that may also result in Emmy wins for Flynn as "Lead Actor"," and Miller who is nominated in the "Lead Actress" category.

Days of Our Lives was the drama that received the most Emmy nominations this year (27), with General Hospital coming in second with 25 nods. Also, with Flynn exiting the show earlier this year, the voters may want to honor him with an Emmy as a parting gift for his excellent portrayal of Chad, whom he played since September of 2014. All of these reasons may work to Flynn's benefit and may secure him Emmy gold.

Tune in on May 5 to see who will win "Outstanding Lead Actor" at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.