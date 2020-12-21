Email
article imageOp-Ed: Australian magic duo puts on best live comedy magic show of 2020

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Australian magic duo, The Naked Magicians, put on the greatest live comedy magic show of 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The duo is comprised of Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne. They had a residency in the MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, a season on West End in London, and they have performed in over 250 cities all over the globe. They are also alums of Season 12 of the reality competition, America's Got Talent.
Their show at the Bergen County Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey, this past January, garnered a rave review. It was described as "delightful," and they exuded a great deal of charm and charisma in a high-adrenaline 90-minute magic set. They incorporated audience participation in their show, which made it that much more spontaneous and interesting.
The Naked Magicians are worth seeing live whenever they come to town.
To learn more about the Australian magic duo Naked Magicians, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page, and follow them on Instagram.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
