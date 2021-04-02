By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actress Anita Gillette is Emmy-worthy in "After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project." Digital Journal has the scoop. Anita Gillette will break your heart in a million pieces in Riley's Unforgettable School Project in her role as Frannie, where she recalls her late son Jason Addams, who succumbed to cancer in this documentary-style special. Her powerful acting performance as the grieving mother in this special ought to be enjoyed for its authenticity, rawness, subtlety, and pathos. She was also severely snubbed for a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination in last year's digital acting categories, so scoring a nod this year will make up for it. She proves that she is more than worthy of a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program." After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project is available on It was co-created by the late but great Emmy winners Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas, both of which also served as co-executive producers. Slade wrote the script for Riley's Unforgettable School Project prior to his passing; moreover, Allison Vanore served as director and producer.Anita Gillette will break your heart in a million pieces in Riley's Unforgettable School Project in her role as Frannie, where she recalls her late son Jason Addams, who succumbed to cancer in this documentary-style special.Her powerful acting performance as the grieving mother in this special ought to be enjoyed for its authenticity, rawness, subtlety, and pathos. She was also severely snubbed for a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination in last year's digital acting categories, so scoring a nod this year will make up for it.She proves that she is more than worthy of a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program."After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project is available on Amazon Prime Video . It garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Anita Gillette, Riley's Unforgettable School Project, After Forever Anita Gillette Riley s Unforgettabl... After Forever