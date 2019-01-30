By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Los Angeles - This journalist shares his predictions for the "Best Supporting Actress" category at the 2019 Academy Awards, which will take place on February 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Analysis: Her only major competition is Amy Adams, who has earned a total of six career Oscar nominations, and most recently, she played Lynne Cheney in Vice; however, this will not be the film nor the performance that will secure her that coveted Oscar gold. One doesn't walk away from the film remembering her. Vice was mostly a Christian Bale (Dick Cheney) and Sam Rockwell (George Bush) show. For Marina de Tavira in Roma, the nomination is the reward in this competitive category. Roma will certainly be recognized at the Oscars in the "Foreign Film" category and for its stellar direction by Alfonso Cuarón, but it will most likely not walk away with any acting accolades. Actresses Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are both previous Academy Award winners, so there is no immediate need to reward them again, especially this soon for Emma Stone, who won a few years ago for La La Land. Plus, their nominations are clearly category fraud, where they are both "leading" performances campaigning as "supporting." Their screen time in the film is the same, if not more than "Best Actress" nominee Olivia Colman's screen time. As a result, it is safe to say an early congratulations to Regina King, who is bound to take home the 2019 Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actress." This will be for first Oscar and a well-deserved one. Read More: Digital Journal reviewed The 2019 "Best Supporting Actress" Academy Award nominees are Amy Adams for Vice, Marina de Tavira for Roma, Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk, as well as Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, both of which were in The Favourite. Regina King should win this category. By far, it was the most superior performance out of the five nominated roles, and it is a film that is culturally and emotionally relevant. King already won the Golden Globe for "Best Supporting Actress," and she ought to take home the Oscar as well.Her only major competition is Amy Adams, who has earned a total of six career Oscar nominations, and most recently, she played Lynne Cheney in Vice; however, this will not be the film nor the performance that will secure her that coveted Oscar gold. One doesn't walk away from the film remembering her. Vice was mostly a Christian Bale (Dick Cheney) and Sam Rockwell (George Bush) show.For Marina de Tavira in Roma, the nomination is the reward in this competitive category. Roma will certainly be recognized at the Oscars in the "Foreign Film" category and for its stellar direction by Alfonso Cuarón, but it will most likely not walk away with any acting accolades.Actresses Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are both previous Academy Award winners, so there is no immediate need to reward them again, especially this soon for Emma Stone, who won a few years ago for La La Land. Plus, their nominations are clearly category fraud, where they are both "leading" performances campaigning as "supporting." Their screen time in the film is the same, if not more than "Best Actress" nominee Olivia Colman's screen time.As a result, it is safe to say an early congratulations to Regina King, who is bound to take home the 2019 Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actress." This will be for first Oscar and a well-deserved one.: Digital Journal reviewed If Beale Street Could Talk This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Oscar, Academy award, Predictions, Best, supporting Oscar Academy award Predictions Best supporting Actress Regina King