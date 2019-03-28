Email
article imageOlivia Rose Keegan scores 2019 Emmy nod for 'Days of Our Lives'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Pasadena - Actress Olivia Rose Keegan deserves her own round of applause. She earned her second consecutive career Daytime Emmy nomination.
Keegan has been nominated for the 2019 "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" Emmy award for her portrayal of Claire Brady on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. She was previously nominated in the same category last year.
To qualify for the "Younger Actress" category, the nominated women need to be under the age of 25. She is nominated alongside her Days of Our Lives co-star Victoria Konefal, who plays Ciara Brady, as well as such actresses from ABC's General Hospital as Hayley Erin, Eden McCoy and Chloe Lanier, who took home the Emmy award in this "Younger Actress" category in 2018.
This year's Daytime Emmy Award winners will be announced on May 5. The award ceremony will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
To learn more about actress Olivia Rose Keegan, check out her official website and follow her on Twitter.
