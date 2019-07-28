By By Markos Papadatos 25 mins ago in Entertainment Global entertainment actress, singer, and icon Olivia Newton-John just visited Ireland for four days. She is also auctioning off items from her "Grease" collection for charity purposes. The proceeds from her auction will help her Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia. Newton-John feels that "everybody wins" when they buy these "personal treasures" of hers since they will help people at the hospital, and the buyers will enjoy them themselves as they are part of cinematic history. There will be a public exhibition, "Julien's Auctions: Property From the Collection of Olivia Newton-John," in Beverly Hills, California, that will take place from Monday, October 28 until Friday, November 1, which is free to the public, and it will be followed by a live and online auction on Saturday, November 2. In addition, her Newton-John's memoir, Don't Stop Believin', is available on Read More: Olivia Newton-John chatted with Newton-John is auctioning off her pants, jacket and other clothing from the critically-acclaimed blockbuster film Grease, where she played the role of Sandy.The proceeds from her auction will help her Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia. Newton-John feels that "everybody wins" when they buy these "personal treasures" of hers since they will help people at the hospital, and the buyers will enjoy them themselves as they are part of cinematic history.There will be a public exhibition, "Julien's Auctions: Property From the Collection of Olivia Newton-John," in Beverly Hills, California, that will take place from Monday, October 28 until Friday, November 1, which is free to the public, and it will be followed by a live and online auction on Saturday, November 2.In addition, her Gaia Retreat and Spa team have been nominated in the coveted World Luxury Hotel Awards 2019.Newton-John's memoir, Don't Stop Believin', is available on Amazon : Olivia Newton-John chatted with Digital Journal about her latest memoir and her Grease auction. More about Olivia NewtonJohn, Grease, Actress, Ireland Olivia NewtonJohn Grease Actress Ireland